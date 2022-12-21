BULLS at HEAT | NBA FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | December 20, 2022

Bulls at heat | nba full game highlights | december 20, 2022

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Miami Heat, 113-103. Nikola Vucevic recorded 29 points (13-17 FG) and 12 rebounds for the Bulls, while DeMar DeRozan added 24 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in the victory. Bam Adebayo tallied 27 points (12-15 FG), 12 rebounds and 6 assists for the Heat. The Bulls improve to 12-18, while the Heat fall to 16-16.

