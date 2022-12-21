WARRIORS at KNICKS | NBA FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | December 20, 2022

Warriors at knicks | nba full game highlights | december 20, 2022

NBA published this video item, entitled "WARRIORS at KNICKS | NBA FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | December 20, 2022"

The New York Knicks win their 8th consecutive game as they defeat the Golden State Warriors, 132-94. Immanuel Quickley recorded a team-high 22 point (season-high 5 3PM), along with 4 rebounds and 2 assists for the Knicks, while Jalen Brunson added 21 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists in the victory. Jordan Poole tallied 26 points and 2 rebounds for the Warriors. The Knicks improve to 18-13, while the Warriors fall to 15-17.

