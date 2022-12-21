Dave Lapham Quick Hit | Latest On Bengals Injury Front

by
Dave lapham quick hit | latest on bengals injury front

Dave Lapham In The Trenches published this video item, entitled “Dave Lapham Quick Hit | Latest On Bengals Injury Front” – below is their description.

Almost every NFL team fights injuries in the final weeks of the regular season. The Cincinnati Bengals are no exception, as they’ve seen Drew Sample, Clark Harris, and Chidobe Awuzie be lost for the season.

While the loss of each of those players has given others a chance to step forward, Zac Taylor has seen Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, and D.J. Reader miss multiple games while staying off injured reserve.

The Bengals are coming off a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where they played without Trey Hendrickson and Mike Hilton. In contrast, Tyler Boyd played in extreme pain, having suffered a broken finger that required surgery the previous week.

While there is a chance Hendrickson could return against the New England Patriots, his counterpart, Sam Hubbard, is fighting his own injury to one of his calf muscles and could be out against the Patriots.

In this quick In The Trenches with Dave Lapham, presented by First Star Logistics, clip, Lap looks at where the Bengals stand on the injury front heading into Week 16 of the NFL season.

About This Source - Dave Lapham In The Trenches

Dave Lapham brings his unique view from the worlds of football and broadcasting to his “In The Trenches” podcast/videocast presented by First Star Logistics.

Lapham, a former NFL 3rd Round selection in the 1974 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, spent ten seasons with the Bengals before playing his final two years of professional football for the USFL New Jersey Generals and owner Donald Trump.

Chidobe Awuzie

Chidobe Awuzie is an American football cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League. He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played college football at the University of Colorado.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are a professional American football franchise based in Cincinnati. The Bengals compete in the National Football League as a member club of the league’s American Football Conference North division. Their home stadium is Paul Brown Stadium, located in downtown Cincinnati.

Clark Harris

Clark Harris is an American football long snapper for the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League. He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He played college football at Rutgers. Harris has also been a member of the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.

Drew Sample

Drew Sample is an American football tight end for the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League. He played college football at Washington and was drafted by the Bengals in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Ja'Marr Chase

Ja’Marr Anthony Chase is an American football wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League.

Joe Mixon

Joseph Tyler Mixon is an American football running back for the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League. He played college football at Oklahoma, and was drafted by the Bengals in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Mike Hilton

Michael Hilton Jr. is an American football cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League. He played college football at University of Mississippi and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Hilton has also been a member of the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are a professional American football team based in the Greater Boston area. They compete in the National Football League (NFL) as a member club of the league’s American Football Conference (AFC) East division. The team plays its home games at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, which is 22 miles (35 km) southwest of downtown Boston.

NFL

The National Football League is a professional American football league consisting of 32 teams, divided equally between the National Football Conference and the American Football Conference.

Sam Hubbard

Sam Hubbard is an American football defensive end for the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League. He played college football at Ohio State.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a professional American football team based in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers compete in the National Football League (NFL) as a member club of the league’s National Football Conference (NFC) South division.

The club is owned by the Glazer family and plays its home games at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The club joined the NFL in 1976 and took their first Super Bowl title in Super Bowl XXXVII. This remained their only playoff win for nearly two decades until they made it to Super Bowl LV in the 2020 season, at which they were the first team to ever play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson is an American football defensive end for the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League. He played college football at Florida Atlantic, and was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

Tyler Boyd

Tyler Alexander Boyd is an American football wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League. He played college football at Pittsburgh, and was selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

