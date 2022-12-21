Dave Lapham In The Trenches published this video item, entitled “Dave Lapham Quick Hit | Latest On Bengals Injury Front” – below is their description.

Almost every NFL team fights injuries in the final weeks of the regular season. The Cincinnati Bengals are no exception, as they’ve seen Drew Sample, Clark Harris, and Chidobe Awuzie be lost for the season.

While the loss of each of those players has given others a chance to step forward, Zac Taylor has seen Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, and D.J. Reader miss multiple games while staying off injured reserve.

The Bengals are coming off a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where they played without Trey Hendrickson and Mike Hilton. In contrast, Tyler Boyd played in extreme pain, having suffered a broken finger that required surgery the previous week.

While there is a chance Hendrickson could return against the New England Patriots, his counterpart, Sam Hubbard, is fighting his own injury to one of his calf muscles and could be out against the Patriots.

In this quick In The Trenches with Dave Lapham, presented by First Star Logistics, clip, Lap looks at where the Bengals stand on the injury front heading into Week 16 of the NFL season.

