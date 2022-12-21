Thousands attended the service for Constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow | 7NEWS

by
Thousands attended the service for constables matthew arnold and rachel mccrow | 7news

7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Thousands attended the service for Constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Thousands of people were at the funeral service for Constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow including Annastacia Palaszczuk to give the Premier’s Message of Condolence.

It was a raw and emotional service for both current and former serving officers.

