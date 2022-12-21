7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Thousands attended the service for Constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Thousands of people were at the funeral service for Constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow including Annastacia Palaszczuk to give the Premier’s Message of Condolence. It was a raw and emotional service for both current and former serving officers. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

