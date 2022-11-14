‘You are not alone’ – Prince Harry writes to bereaved British Armed Forces children

by
'you are not alone' - prince harry writes to bereaved british armed forces children

GBNews published this video item, entitled “‘You are not alone’ – Prince Harry writes to bereaved British Armed Forces children” – below is their description.

Founder of Scotty’s Little Soldiers Nikki Scott joins Bev Turner to discuss Prince Harry writing an emotional letter to bereaved British Armed Forces children, telling them ‘you are not alone’ this Remembrance Sunday.

