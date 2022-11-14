World Rugby published this video item, entitled “Women’s Try Of The Year Nominations!” – below is their description.
The World Rugby Awards are here, and it’s time to vote for your Women’s try of the year from these nominees!
Vote for your favourite try HERE – https://link.rugby/2022TryOfTheYear
Featured in the video:
Women’s Six Nations – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXd0Ot4fecq2TSQfnqzSTow
#Rugby #WRAwards #Try
SUBSCRIBE to World Rugby on YouTube: @World Rugby
Abonnez-vous à World Rugby France:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8yDQBIfghpQCrJufJCGmIA
ワールドラグビー日本のチャンネル登録をお願いします:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCINNL-f2HyUQP1y_UG682hQ
For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website: https://www.world.rugby/
Follow World Rugby on social media:
YouTube: @World Rugby
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/worldrugby
Twitter: https://twitter.com/worldrugby
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/worldrugby
To LICENSE World Rugby footage, please contact IMG REPLAY ➡️ https://bit.ly/2yYNlIFWorld Rugby YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.