7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Widespread power outages and storm damage to cost South Australian businesses millions | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Almost 25,000 South Australian homes and businesses remain in the dark and some could be without power for the rest of the week. With the storm clean-up about to enter its third day, hard-hit businesses say it will cost them millions. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.