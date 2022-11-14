7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Australia’s worst female serial killer Kathleen Folbigg could be 1 step closer to clearing her name” – below is their description.

She’s considered Australia’s worst female serial killer but Kathleen Folbigg could be one step closer to clearing her name. A new inquiry has begun examining whether a rare genetic variant caused the deaths of two of the four young children she’s convicted of killing, but experts are divided. 7NEWS at 6pm. More local news: 7news.com.au/news/sydney 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.