Australia’s worst female serial killer Kathleen Folbigg could be 1 step closer to clearing her name

by
She’s considered Australia’s worst female serial killer but Kathleen Folbigg could be one step closer to clearing her name.

A new inquiry has begun examining whether a rare genetic variant caused the deaths of two of the four young children she’s convicted of killing, but experts are divided.

