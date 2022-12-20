CBC News published this video item, entitled “What the Jan. 6 committee’s findings mean for Trump | About That” – below is their description.

The January 6 Committee has finished its investigation, making criminal referrals for former president Donald Trump and some of his allies. But what does that mean, and how will it affect Trump’s bid for presidency in 2024? Andrew Chang takes a look at key moments in the hearings. Then, political reporter Aaron Blake joins the program to explain what comes next. CBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.