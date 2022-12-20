The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “The Obamas Recreated Their Honeymoon For 30th Anniversary…But With Secret Service” – below is their description.

"Sometimes we just need to do something with our hands." Former First Lady Michelle Obama shares invaluable advice from her new book "The Light We Carry," including finding tangible hobbies to alleviate anxiety and depression, the best way to prepare your kids for real-world responsibilities, and the most valuable attribute when looking for a partner. Michelle also dishes on recreating her honeymoon with husband President Barack Obama for their 30th anniversary…this time with secret service in tow.

