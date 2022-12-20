Sky News published this video item, entitled “Watch live: Jubilant scenes at Argentina’s World Cup victory parade” – below is their description.
Argentinian fans gather to celebrate the World Cup success of their team.
The players returned home in the early hours of Tuesday morning after arriving at Buenos Aires.
