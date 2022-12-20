‘Read a Poem’: South African poet Mandi Vundla reads Bloom to you

by
'read a poem': south african poet mandi vundla reads bloom to you

Mandi Vundla is a talented Soweto-born artist rewriting the poetry narrative in South Africa, one stanza at a time. Vundla’s work is centered around her lived experience as a Black woman in a country once ruled by oppression. Her poem is about finding peace within yourself despite the trials of life. She joined CGTN’s “Read a Poem” campaign and read a poem called “Bloom” by herself.

Come with Cheng Yafei to join CGTN’s “Read a Poem” campaign, and share your favorite verses with a worldwide audience. Post the video with hashtag #readapoem# on social media and tag us, or send your video to our email address, readapoem2022@gmail.com. Your video could be re-posted by CGTN’s official account. Don’t forget to say our slogan in the video: “I read this poem for you, though thousands of miles apart, poetry brings us the same beat of the heart.” We look forward to seeing your contribution!

South Africa

South Africa is a country on the southernmost tip of the African continent, marked by several distinct ecosystems. Inland safari destination Kruger National Park is populated by big game. The Western Cape offers beaches, lush winelands around Stellenbosch and Paarl, craggy cliffs at the Cape of Good Hope, forest and lagoons along the Garden Route, and the city of Cape Town, beneath flat-topped Table Mountain.

