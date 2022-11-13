ITV News published this video item, entitled “Ukrainian soldiers welcomed as heroes in liberated Kherson after Russian retreat | ITV News” – below is their description.

Ukrainian soldiers have been welcomed as heroes in the southern city of Kherson, following the withdrawal of Russian forces to the opposing side of the Dnieper River.

On Saturday, ITV News witnessed firsthand as Ukrainian soldiers were swarmed by residents asking for selfies and autographs.

ITV News Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo was among the first journalists in Kherson city after Russia’s withdrawal.

Read more: https://www.itv.com/news/2022-11-13/kherson-is-my-home-ukraines-soldiers-welcomed-as-heroes-in-liberated-city

