by
Dave Lapham In The Trenches published this video item, entitled "Ted Karras Brings It Every Day On and Off The Field"

One of our favorite guests on In The Trenches with Dave Lapham, presented by First Star Logistics, is Cincinnati Bengals center, Ted Karras.

Karras joined us during his time off as the Bengals take the weekend off for their annual bye week before hitting the final stretch of the 2022 NFL season.

Can the Bengals win all three of their AFC North match-ups, starting with the Pittsburgh Steelers, when they return to action next Sunday?

Can the Bengals make the playoffs and make another push to reach the Super Bowl?

Karras breaks down how the team finished against the Carolina Panthers and how the offensive line is coming along at the midway point of the season.

You won’t want to miss this special bye-week Sunday release of In The Trenches.

Looking to support a great cause that Ted Karras has been a part of for the past several years? Get your hands on the same hat Karras is seen wearing during many of his interviews that support The Village of Merici in Indianapolis by purchasing a hat from www.TheCincyHat.com as all proceeds go directly towards helping Ted’s friends at Merici live more independent lives.

About This Source - Dave Lapham In The Trenches

Dave Lapham brings his unique view from the worlds of football and broadcasting to his “In The Trenches” podcast/videocast presented by First Star Logistics.

Lapham, a former NFL 3rd Round selection in the 1974 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, spent ten seasons with the Bengals before playing his final two years of professional football for the USFL New Jersey Generals and owner Donald Trump.

