Ukraine’s president zelensky heads to us for first trip since war began - bbc news

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is heading to the United States on his first foreign trip since Russia’s invasion.

Mr Zelenksy will meet with US President Joe Biden in Washington on Wednesday, and give a speech at Congress.

The White House confirmed a new package of nearly $2bn (£1.6bn) of security assistance for Ukraine, ahead of Mr Zelensky’s visit.

