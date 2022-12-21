7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Australia’s countdown to Christmas | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

The countdown to Christmas is on. It’s now only 4 more sleeps away, but many people are still shopping for that perfect gift. If it’s looking a little sparse beneath your tree, there is hope. Retailers keeping their doors open later than usual, and online stores working overtime. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

