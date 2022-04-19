UKraine, Afghanistan, Horn of Africa & other topics – Daily Press Briefing (19 April 2022)

Noon briefing by Stephanie Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

Highlights:

– Noon Briefing guest tomorrow

– Ukraine/Secretary-General

– Ukraine/Humanitarian

– Ukraine/Security Council

– Afghanistan

– ECOSOC Youth Forum

– Sri Lanka

– Horn of Africa

= Democratic Republic of The Congo

– Digital Connectivity

UKRAINE/SECRETARY-GENERAL

Speaking of Ukraine, you will have heard what the Secretary-General just said moments ago. He called for a 4-day Holy Week humanitarian pause beginning on Holy Thursday and running through Easter Sunday, according to the Orthodox calendar, to allow for the opening of a series of humanitarian corridors.

The Secretary-General noted that humanitarian needs are dire, adding that people do not have food, water, supplies to treat the sick or wounded or simply to live day-to-day.

For all these life-or-death reasons, the Secretary-General called on Russians and Ukrainians to silence the guns and forge a path to safety for so many at immediate risk. He emphasized that the 4-day Easter period should be a moment to unite around saving lives and furthering dialogue to end the suffering in the country.

UKRAINE/SECURITY COUNCIL

This afternoon in this very building at 3:00 p.m., the Security Council will hold a meeting on Ukraine, with focus on the situation of refugees, internally displaced persons and returnees. The Director General of the International Organization for Migration, António Vitorino, and the UN Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees, Kelly Clements, are expected to brief Council members and we’ll share their remarks under embargo as soon as we get them.

And I also just want to flag that this morning, the Council held consultations on Libya and received a briefing from Rosemary DiCarlo, our head of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and as well as on the Middle East and other matters, they received a briefing from Tor Wennesland, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.

AFGHANISTAN

I was also asked for reactions on the ghastly attacks on school in Kabul and I can tell you that the Secretary-General condemns today’s deadly attacks on schools in Kabul. He extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured. Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law.

Also the head of the UN Mission in Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, condemned the attack emphasizing that those responsible for the crime of targeting schools and children must be brough to justice. She extended her deepest sympathies to the victims’ families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

ECOSOC YOUTH FORUM

Today was the start of the Youth Forum of the Economic and Social Council. The Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, took part in a Q&A session with young people. She heard their concerns which ranged from the impacts of the pandemic on youth regarding their education and employment, to how climate change will change their future. She emphasized that the UN is ready to engage with them and that she was hopeful that younger generations are pushing world leaders and the UN to act on these issues and that they are already working on solutions.

The High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, also attended the Forum. She stressed the need to protect open spaces where youth can stand up for human rights without facing attacks, intimidation and harassment in many countries, adding that her office is developing a toolkit on the human rights of young people with a focus on those who are especially vulnerable.

