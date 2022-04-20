ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Solomon Islands, China security deal + day 10 on the campaign trail | Afternoon Briefing | ABC News” – below is their description.

Greg Jennett and Fran Kelly discuss the main events from day 10 on the federal election campaign trail. On the show today: – Zed Seselja, Minister for the Pacific on the security agreement between China and the Solomons – Pat Conroy, Shadow Minister for the Pacific – Susan McDonald, LNP Senator and Murray Watt, Labor Senator make up today’s panel discussion – Tracey Holmes and Kate Palmer, Director of Richmond Football Club ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

