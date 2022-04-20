Solomon Islands, China security deal + day 10 on the campaign trail | Afternoon Briefing | ABC News

by

ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Solomon Islands, China security deal + day 10 on the campaign trail | Afternoon Briefing | ABC News” – below is their description.

Greg Jennett and Fran Kelly discuss the main events from day 10 on the federal election campaign trail.

On the show today:

– Zed Seselja, Minister for the Pacific on the security agreement between China and the Solomons

– Pat Conroy, Shadow Minister for the Pacific

– Susan McDonald, LNP Senator and Murray Watt, Labor Senator make up today’s panel discussion

– Tracey Holmes and Kate Palmer, Director of Richmond Football Club

ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ABC News (Australia)

The video item below is from ABC News (Australia). ABC News is a public news service in Australia produced by the News and Current Affairs division of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Recent from ABC News (Australia):

Renewed calls for Tamil family to be returned to Biloela | 7.30

Category: News

Dyslexic teacher beats stigma | ABC News

Category: News

Australian artists launch global art auction to raise money for Ukrainian refugees | 7.30

Category: News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Adel Ali Dib charged after crash in Greenacre | 7NEWS

Category: News, Retail

PM lashed over massive policy failure, Hot air balloon crash lands in Melbourne | 9 News Australia

Category: Manufacturing, News

Renewed calls for Tamil family to be returned to Biloela | 7.30

Category: News

Dyslexic teacher beats stigma | ABC News

Category: News

Coles supermarket brings back ‘bulk buys’ in face of rising living costs | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Scott Morrison accused of complacency after Solomon Islands signs security deal with China | 7NEWS

Category: News

Australian artists launch global art auction to raise money for Ukrainian refugees | 7.30

Category: News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

Tianzhou-3 docks with Tianhe’s front docking port

Category: Construction, News

China’s defense minister hails friendship with Mozambique

Category: News

PM lashed over massive policy failure, Hot air balloon crash lands in Melbourne | 9 News Australia

Category: Manufacturing, News

Russia strikes Mariupol steel plant that has become Ukraine’s stronghold in strategic city

Category: Construction, Logistics, News

Scott Morrison accused of complacency after Solomon Islands signs security deal with China | 7NEWS

Category: News

Shanghai’s makeshift hospitals discharge over 14,000 recovered COVID-19 patients

Category: News

Bert Hofman: China’s Q1 GDP growth of 4.8% better than expected but don’t relax as yet

Category: News

In This Story: Pacific

The Pacific Ocean is the largest and deepest of Earth’s oceanic divisions. It extends from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Southern Ocean in the south and is bounded by the continents of Asia and Australia in the west and the Americas in the east

2 Recent Items: Pacific

Scott Morrison accused of complacency after Solomon Islands signs security deal with China | 7NEWS

Category: News

NSW and Victoria scrap COVID-19 isolation rules, PM’s biggest policy failure | 9 News Australia

Category: News

In This Story: Solomon Islands

The Solomon Islands, a nation of hundreds of islands in the South Pacific, has many WWII-era sites. Guadalcanal, a province and one of the archipelago’s largest islands, honors fallen Allied soldiers at its U.S. War Memorial. Guadalcanal is also home to the nation’s capital, Honiara, whose bustling Central Market showcases the islands’ produce and traditional handicrafts.

2 Recent Items: Solomon Islands

Scott Morrison accused of complacency after Solomon Islands signs security deal with China | 7NEWS

Category: News

NSW and Victoria scrap COVID-19 isolation rules, PM’s biggest policy failure | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....