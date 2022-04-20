Putin blasts Lviv train station | Journalist tells GB News the strike was meant to cut Ukraine off

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Putin blasts Lviv train station | Journalist tells GB News the strike was meant to cut Ukraine off” – below is their description.

Taras Prystatsky, of the Ukrainian Volunteer Journalists Initiative, tells GB News the attacks on Lviv’s train station were designed to prevent supplies coming into the country as well as diminish morale.

About This Source - GBNews

GB News is a free-to-air television and radio news channel in the United Kingdom. The channel is available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, YouView, Virgin Media and via the internet. Since 4 January 2022, an audio simulcast of the station has been available on DAB+ radio.

