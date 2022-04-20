GBNews published this video item, entitled “Putin blasts Lviv train station | Journalist tells GB News the strike was meant to cut Ukraine off” – below is their description.
Taras Prystatsky, of the Ukrainian Volunteer Journalists Initiative, tells GB News the attacks on Lviv’s train station were designed to prevent supplies coming into the country as well as diminish morale.
