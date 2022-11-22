Railway workers to stage series of 48-hour strikes in December and January | ITV News

Railway workers are to stage a series of 48-hour strikes in December and January in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) has announced.

More than 40,000 members of the RMT union across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will strike on December 13, 14, 16 and 17 and on January 3, 4, 6 and 7.

There will also be an overtime ban across the railways from December 18 until January 2, meaning the RMT will be taking industrial action for four weeks.

The union criticised the government, Network Rail and the Rail Delivery Group with its announcement, but the latter said the strikes would cause “huge damage”.

Meanwhile, a pub industry representative said they were fearful the strikes would disrupt essential Christmas trade.

