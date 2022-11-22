CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Dr. Fauci signs off in final Covid-19 briefing, urges Americans to get boosted” – below is their description.

Dr. Anthony Fauci gave his last Covid-19 briefing as the White House chief medical advisor Tuesday. He announced he would step down in December earlier this year, after serving as the face for Covid response since the beginning of the pandemic. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

