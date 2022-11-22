Dr. Fauci signs off in final Covid-19 briefing, urges Americans to get boosted

Dr. Fauci signs off in final covid-19 briefing, urges americans to get boosted

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Dr. Fauci signs off in final Covid-19 briefing, urges Americans to get boosted” – below is their description.

Dr. Anthony Fauci gave his last Covid-19 briefing as the White House chief medical advisor Tuesday. He announced he would step down in December earlier this year, after serving as the face for Covid response since the beginning of the pandemic.

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

In This Story: Dr Anthony Fauci

Anthony Fauci is an American physician and immunologist who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984. Since January 2020, he has been one of the lead members of the Trump administration’s White House Coronavirus Task Force addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

