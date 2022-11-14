CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “President Biden: U.S. will compete vigorously with China, not looking for conflict” – below is their description.

U.S. President Joe Biden addresses reporters at the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Biden also weighs in on the results of the recent midterm elections. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

