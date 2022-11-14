Five things to know about Florida governor Ron DeSantis – BBC News

Five things to know about florida governor ron desantis – bbc news

Ron DeSantis is a rising Republican star after easily winning re-election as Florida governor in the US midterms.

DeSantis won by a landslide of more than a million and a half votes, the largest margin of any Florida governor in 40 years.

His historic win has put him on a direct collision course with former president and Florida resident, Donald Trump – they are both expected to run for president in 2024.

