NSW politicians attend parliament to debate energy on the eve of Christmas | 7NEWS

NSW MPs were hauled back to Macquarie Street today, from every corner of the state, for an emergency one day session of parliament. They had to pass laws that should start reducing power prices. There was a multi-billion dollar sweetener to ensure the bill got through. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

