Gold coast resident complains to council over neighbours christmas lights display | 7news

A Grinch has almost flicked the switch on one of the Gold Coast’s favourite Christmas lights displays. While most in the street loved the ‘merry and bright’ display, this neighbour complained to Council that it was noise pollution. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

