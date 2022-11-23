Nicola Sturgeon makes statement after supreme court referendum ruling – watch live

by
Guardian News published this video item, entitled “Nicola Sturgeon makes statement after supreme court referendum ruling – watch live” – below is their description.

Scottish minister Nicola Sturgeon makes a statement following the UK’s supreme court decision to not allow Scotland to hold a second referendum on independence without Westminster approval

Guardian News YouTube Channel

About This Source - Guardian News

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Guardian News. The Guardian is part of the Guardian Media Group, owned by the Scott Trust.

In This Story: Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Ferguson Sturgeon is a Scottish politician who is currently serving as the fifth First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party since November 2014. She is the first woman to hold either position.

In This Story: Scotland

Scotland is a country in Western Europe which forms part of the United Kingdom. Its government was joined with that of England’s through the 1707 Acts of Union. A devolved government now administers many of the affairs of the country, though ultimate authority still resides with Westminster. Scotland has a distinct legal system and national sporting associations. 5.2 million people live in Scotland and the largest city in the country is Glasgow, though the capital is Edinburgh where the government sits at the Scottish Parliament opposite Holyrood Palace.

