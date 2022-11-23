GBNews published this video item, entitled “Jennie Bond on King Charles welcoming President Ramaphosa of South Africa to London” – below is their description.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond joins Isabel and Martin to discuss King Charles welcoming President Ramaphosa of South Africa to London in his first state visit as Monarch.

