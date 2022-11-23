‘Multiple fatalities’: Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia

‘Multiple fatalities’: Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia | According to witnesses at the scene, one of the managers entered the break room and started shooting at people inside the Sam’s Circle Walmart, located just off Battlefield Boulevard, at around 10.10pm on Tuesday night.

