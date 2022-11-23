The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Coming up: Rishi Sunak faces PMQs as Tory rebellion forces PM to put house-building target on pause” – below is their description.

Rishi Sunak will face Prime Minister’s questions after being forced to delay long-awaited planning reforms after dozens of Tory MPs threatened to rebel on Tuesday night.

The Prime Minister was facing the first major test of his authority next Monday when MPs were set to vote on his plans for mandatory, centrally-set targets to build 300,000 homes a year.

But a total of 50 Conservative MPs – including eight former Cabinet ministers – signed an amendment to the Levelling-Up and Regeneration Bill which would have abolished the targets.

On Tuesday night, the Government said the vote would be pulled, claiming the decision had been taken due to a packed parliamentary timetable.

Opposition parties said the real reason for the “shambles” was that Mr Sunak was “scared” of his own backbenchers.

Continue reading full article: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/11/22/fifty-tory-mps-tell-rishi-sunak-ditch-housing-targets-planning/

Subscribe to The Telegraph with our special offer: just £1 for 3 months. Start your free trial now:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/subscribe/digitalsub/3for1/?WT.mc_id=tmgoff_pvid_conversion-subscription_editorial-iniative_03-22_EGW-13_organic_youtube

Get the latest headlines: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/

Telegraph.co.uk and YouTube.com/TelegraphTV are websites of The Telegraph, the UK’s best-selling quality daily newspaper providing news and analysis on UK and world events, business, sport, lifestyle and culture.

The Telegraph YouTube Channel