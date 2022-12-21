CGTN published this video item, entitled “Moroccan team receives hero’s welcome in Rabat” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-21/Moroccan-team-receives-hero-s-welcome-in-Rabat-1fWd8vhNEGc/index.html The avenues of the #Moroccan capital were bedecked on Tuesday with national flags in anticipation of the national team’s return from its history-making World Cup performance. Morocco reached the semi-finals at this year’s competition. It was the first time an African country had reached the last four at the World Cup. CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.