Moroccan team receives hero's welcome in Rabat

Moroccan team receives hero's welcome in rabat

CGTN published this video item, entitled "Moroccan team receives hero's welcome in Rabat"

The avenues of the #Moroccan capital were bedecked on Tuesday with national flags in anticipation of the national team’s return from its history-making World Cup performance. Morocco reached the semi-finals at this year’s competition. It was the first time an African country had reached the last four at the World Cup.

About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

