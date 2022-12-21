‘It felt like a truck hit my house’: California emergency official | ABCNL

by
'it felt like a truck hit my house': california emergency official | abcnl

ABC News published this video item, entitled “‘It felt like a truck hit my house’: California emergency official | ABCNL” – below is their description.

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Humboldt County Emergency Services Director Ryan Derby about the condition of the Northern California county after a deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake.

