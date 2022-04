9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp takes the stand in defamation trial against Amber heard | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

Johnny Depp has testified in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber heard, claiming he has never struck a woman in his life. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.