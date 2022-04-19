CNN published this video item, entitled “DeSantis pushes to eliminate Disney’s special governing status in Florida” – below is their description.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis challenged lawmakers to eliminate the special status that allows the entertainment company to operate as an independent government around its Orlando-area theme park. CNN’s Dianne Gallagher reports. #CNN #News CNN YouTube Channel

