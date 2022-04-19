DeSantis pushes to eliminate Disney’s special governing status in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis challenged lawmakers to eliminate the special status that allows the entertainment company to operate as an independent government around its Orlando-area theme park. CNN’s Dianne Gallagher reports.

