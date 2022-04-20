Johnny Depp on Pirates of the Caribbean’s Jack Sparrow inspirations

Daily Mail published this video item, entitled "Johnny Depp on Pirates of the Caribbean's Jack Sparrow inspirations"

Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial: Johnny Depp on Pirates of the Caribbean’s Jack Sparrow inspirations. Johnny Depp has revealed how his input changed the original version of the Jack Sparrow character in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. ‘The character of Captain Jack was more like a swashbuckler type that would swing in shirtless and be the hero. I had quite different ideas about the character, so I incorporated my notes into the character and brought that character to life. Much to the chagrin of Disney, initially.’

