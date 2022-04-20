Johnny Depp v Amber Heard: Actor gives evidence in defamation trial

Actor Johnny Depp has taken the stand again in his defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard in Virginia.

He described her relationship with him as one that “seemed like pure hatred”, but claimed he had stayed with her for so long because he “didn’t want to fail”.

