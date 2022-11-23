‘It’s absolutely disgusting Jeremy Hunt didn’t mention this [in his Autumn Statement]’ | Howard Cox

GBNews published this video item, entitled “‘It’s absolutely disgusting Jeremy Hunt didn’t mention this [in his Autumn Statement]’ | Howard Cox” – below is their description.

‘It’s absolutely disgusting that Jeremy Hunt didn’t mention this [in his Autumn Statement]’

Founder of FairFuel UK Howard Cox discusses AA warning drivers of diesel vehicles they are facing record pump prices, with a proposed 23% fuel duty rise on the horizon.

Jeremy Richard Streynsham Hunt is a British politician serving as chair of the Health and Social Care Select Committee since 2020. He previously served in the Cabinet as Culture Secretary from 2010 to 2012, Health Secretary from 2012 to 2018, and Foreign Secretary from 2018 to 2019.

