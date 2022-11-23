GBNews published this video item, entitled “‘It’s absolutely disgusting Jeremy Hunt didn’t mention this [in his Autumn Statement]’ | Howard Cox” – below is their description.

'It's absolutely disgusting that Jeremy Hunt didn't mention this [in his Autumn Statement]' Founder of FairFuel UK Howard Cox discusses AA warning drivers of diesel vehicles they are facing record pump prices, with a proposed 23% fuel duty rise on the horizon.

