Multiple fatalities in shooting at walmart store in virginia

Several people have died and others injured in a shooting at a Walmart store in Virginia, police say.
The shooting happened in the city of Chesapeake, with police called shortly after 10pm local time, spokesman officer Leo Kosinski said.
