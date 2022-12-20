Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape, sexual assault by LA jury

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape in a trial in Los Angeles on Monday, the second conviction for the one-time Hollywood kingmaker who became the face of #MeToo sexual abuse allegations five years ago, according to the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The jury found Weinstein guilty of rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by foreign object involving one woman, but acquitted him of charges relating to a second alleged victim.

The jury could not reach a verdict on two allegations, including rape, by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was known as Jane Doe 4 in the trial. The jury did not reach a verdict on charges relating to one other woman.

Weinstein, 70, already is serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexual misconduct in New York.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9360316/harvey-weinstein-california-rape-verdict/

