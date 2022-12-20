Prime Minister questioned by the Liaison Committee over strikes, health and the economy

by
Prime minister questioned by the liaison committee over strikes, health and the economy

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Prime Minister questioned by the Liaison Committee over strikes, health and the economy” – below is their description.

GB News’ Darren McCaffrey reports from Westminster, as the PM has been questioned by the Liaison Committee over strikes, health and the economy.

Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236

Listen on DAB+ Radio

GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - GBNews

GB News is a free-to-air television and radio news channel in the United Kingdom. The channel is available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, YouView, Virgin Media and via the internet. Since 4 January 2022, an audio simulcast of the station has been available on DAB+ radio.

Recent from GBNews:

With Rishi Sunak missing, is Britain effectively leaderless? | Nana Akua

Category: News

Nana Akua: Where is Fishy Rishi? Our unelected Prime Minister has done a vanishing act

Category: News

Prof Angus Dalgleish reacts to England requiring negative Covid tests for arrivals from China

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.