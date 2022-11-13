Generation Football: What Patrice Evra did next | Generation Change

by
Generation football: what patrice evra did next | generation change

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled "Generation Football: What Patrice Evra did next | Generation Change"

Iman Amrani sits down with Patrice Evra, former captain of France’s national football team.

One of the most successful players of his generation, he won five English Premier Leagues and the Champions League with Manchester United.

He talks about his experience of abuse as a child, how it affected his relationship with authority, and why football was the lifeline that saved him.

Plus, we look at what has happened to Afghanistan’s youth women’s national football team players since they were granted asylum in Portugal in 2021.

How has football affected their lives, and what are their hopes for the future?

