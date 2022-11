9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Football fans riot on streets after fiery Sydney A-League derby | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

Moore Park’s memorial footbridge tonight bears the brunt of an A-League riot, damaged after fighting fans spilled from the stands into the streets around Allianz Stadium. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.