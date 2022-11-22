Family of a former abusive police officer call for help

The family of a former police officer is calling for the creation of a new body to help those facing domestic abuse, from family members that are still serving in the force.

The widow and daughter of Ricky Jones, who spent 26 years as an officer at Gwent Police, say they suffered years of coercive control by him.

But they felt because of his links to the force they were unable to report him.

Sky’s Dan Whitehead reports.

If you’re affected by that story you can call the national domestic abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247

