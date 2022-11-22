Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “The Voice: Gwen Stefani TEARS UP Over Blake Shelton’s ‘Visionary’ Singer” – below is their description.

Gwen Stefani couldn’t hold back her tears during Monday’s Top 13 live show of ‘The Voice.’ Team Blake member Bodie showcased his soulful take on The Proclaimers’ ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles),’ which was extra meaningful to the 29-year-old California native, as it was his wedding song with his wife. Following Bodie’s performance, Blake’s wife and fellow coach, Gwen Stefani, was one of many in the audience who were brought to tears. ‘The Voice’ airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC. Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

