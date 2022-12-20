Ether rises above $1,200, and Grayscale explores returning some investor money: CNBC Crypto World

by
Ether rises above $1,200, and grayscale explores returning some investor money: cnbc crypto world

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Ether rises above $1,200, and Grayscale explores returning some investor money: CNBC Crypto World” – below is their description.

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what’s ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today’s show, Umee founder Brent Xu discusses the future of DeFi following the collapse of FTX.

Chapters:

00:00 – CNBC Crypto World, Dec 20, 2022

0:30- Bitcoin stays below $17K

0:41- The headlines

3:41 Umee founder Brent Xu

For access to live and exclusive video from CNBC subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NGeIvi

» Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision

» Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC

Turn to CNBC TV for the latest stock market news and analysis. From market futures to live price updates CNBC is the leader in business news worldwide.

Connect with CNBC News Online

Get the latest news: http://www.cnbc.com/

Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC

Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC

Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC

Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC

https://www.cnbc.com/select/best-credit-cards/

#CNBC

#CNBCTV

CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CNBC Television

CNBC is an American pay television business news channel, which primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.

As of February 2015, CNBC is available to approximately 93,623,000 pay television households (80.4% of households with television) in the United States.

Recent from CNBC Television:

Bonds may be down, but they’re not out, says GH&A’s Gilbert Garcia

Category: News

I expect a shallow and somewhat short-lived recession, says Stifel’s Piegza

Category: News

I tend to be in the hawk camp right now, says fmr. Fed Gov. Frederic Mishkin

Category: News

In This Story: Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto and started in 2009 when its implementation was released as open-source software. Bitcoin was the first decentralized cryptocurrency.

4 Recent Items: Bitcoin

Stock Market Coverage – Tuesday Afternoon January 3 Yahoo Finance

Category: Business, Finance

Stock Market Coverage – Tuesday Morning January 3 Yahoo Finance

Category: Business, Finance

All About Bitcoin

Category: Cryptocurrency, Media

Crypto: Bitcoin dips as investors look ahead to regulation in 2023

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance

In This Story: FTX

FTT is the native cryptocurrency token of the crypto derivatives trading platform FTX that launched on May 8, 2019.

1 Recent Items: FTX

Crypto: What to watch for in 2023

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance

In This Story: markets

4 Recent Items: markets

Watch: Spread joy with Mexican holiday traditions

Category: Finance, News

U.S. Markets Close Down In Final Trading Day Of 2022

Category: Finance, News

Markets wrap up worst year since the financial crisis

Category: Finance, News

How some of the biggest cryptocurrencies fared in 2022

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.