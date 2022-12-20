Global News published this video item, entitled “Zelenskyy visits soldiers in Bakhmut as hospital in Donetsk hit by shelling” – below is their description.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited soldiers in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which has been the site of relentless attacks by Russian forces in the region.

“You carry the defence of the entire Ukraine on your soldiers,” he told service men and women as he handed out medals to honour them for their bravery.

Zelenskyy’s visit to the Donbas region came around the same time as a major hospital in Donetsk city was hit by artillery, the fourth time in a week that the building has been hit.

There were no casualties but shelling a day earlier resulted in one patient death and left another in critical condition.

