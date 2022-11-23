The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Coming up: Supreme Court ruling on Scottish independence referendum” – below is their description.

Nicola Sturgeon will fail to win Scottish independence even if the Supreme Court on Wednesday rules that she has the legal power to stage a referendum, the SNP’s former deputy leader has said.

Jim Sillars told The Telegraph he hoped the UK Government would triumph in the test case, and the court’s five justices rule this morning that Ms Sturgeon cannot stage a legal separation vote.

He argued that any referendum staged by Ms Sturgeon would be nothing more than a “glorified opinion poll”, the result of which would be rendered meaningless by Unionist parties and voters boycotting it.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain, the First Minister’s most senior law officer, argued during the Supreme Court hearing last month that any such referendum would be “entirely advisory” and have no legal effect.

Mr Sillars also warned Ms Sturgeon had “put the cart before the horse”, arguing she had focused on staging a referendum without building up the majority support for independence required to win.

