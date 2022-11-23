The Royal Family Channel published this video item, entitled “What Happened During First State Banquet of King Charles’s Reign?” – below is their description.

‘What Happened During First State Banquet of King Charles’s Reign?’

King Charles hosted his first State Visit of his reign – South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Will and Kate attended a banquet at Buckingham Palace alongside Charles and Camilla.

Kate wore the Lover’s Knot tiara, a favourite of Princess Diana’s, and a white Jenny Peckham gown.

This blue sash denotes her role as a member of the Royal Victorian Order.

During a speech ahead of the banquet, Britain’s new King addressed the country’s colonial history in South Africa, aspects of which he said “provoked profound sorrow”.

King Charles also spoke warmly of the strong friendship between his mother and South Africa’s former president Nelson Mandela.

