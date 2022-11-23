What Happened During First State Banquet of King Charles’s Reign?

King Charles hosted his first State Visit of his reign – South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Will and Kate attended a banquet at Buckingham Palace alongside Charles and Camilla.

Kate wore the Lover’s Knot tiara, a favourite of Princess Diana’s, and a white Jenny Peckham gown.

This blue sash denotes her role as a member of the Royal Victorian Order.

During a speech ahead of the banquet, Britain’s new King addressed the country’s colonial history in South Africa, aspects of which he said “provoked profound sorrow”.

King Charles also spoke warmly of the strong friendship between his mother and South Africa’s former president Nelson Mandela.

Princess Diana

Diana, Princess of Wales was a member of the British royal family. She was the first wife of Charles, Prince of Wales, the heir apparent to the British throne, and the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.

South Africa

South Africa is a country on the southernmost tip of the African continent, marked by several distinct ecosystems.

TikTok

TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance.

ByteDance first launched Douyin for the Chinese market in September 2016. Later, TikTok was launched in 2017 for iOS and Android in most markets outside of mainland China; however, it only became available worldwide, including the United States, after merging with another Chinese social media service Musical.ly on 2 August 2018.

Download #Ad

