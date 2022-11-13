NBC News published this video item, entitled “Cassidy: GOP Should ‘Welcome’ A Debate About Party Leadership Ahead Of 2024” – below is their description.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) joins “Meet the Press” to discuss plans for Republican leadership ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Chuck Todd asks Cassidy if the party should rally behind Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), Cassidy suggests “offering an alternative.” NBC News YouTube Channel

