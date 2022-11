CBS Sports HQ published this video item, entitled “Buccaneers hold off Seahawks in Munich [Full Game Recap] | CBS Sports HQ” – below is their description.

Jamey Eisenberg, Rick Spielman and Pete Prisco join CBS Sports HQ to recap Seahawks-Buccaneers in Week 10. CBS Sports HQ YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.