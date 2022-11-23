CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Analyst Rob Wertheimer explains his buy rating on Deere ahead of earnings” – below is their description.

Rob Wertheimer, Founding Partner and Director of Research at Melius Research, joins Worldwide Exchange to discuss what to expect from Deere’s latest earnings report. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

